Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 17.27% Change This Year

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is 17.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.00 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $38.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $37.01, the stock is 4.09% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 4.09% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.66.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $7.16B and $550.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.37% and -7.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.36M, and float is at 23.50M.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armbrester Bradford Kyle, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13900.0 shares.

Signify Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Senneff Steve (Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off.) bought a total of 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Rothman Marc D (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $24000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY).