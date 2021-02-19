Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -11.45% Change This Year

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) is -11.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $75.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILK stock was last observed hovering at around $56.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.64% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.84% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.77, the stock is -4.59% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. SILK registered 19.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.45.

The stock witnessed a -10.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.36%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $72.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.61% and -26.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $21.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), with 940.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.77% while institutional investors hold 107.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.76M, and float is at 32.50M with Short Float at 7.74%. Institutions hold 104.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $188.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the SILK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.78 million shares valued at $186.93 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.59 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $174.11 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $148.14 million.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Erica J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Rogers Erica J. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $59.55 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Silk Road Medical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Davis Andrew S. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 7,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $54.12 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19802.0 shares of the SILK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Buchanan Lucas W. (COO/CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $54.86 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 154,606 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK).