SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

199 institutions hold shares in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.83% while institutional investors hold 108.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.56M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 11.40%. Institutions hold 103.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $253.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.37% of the SGH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.18 million shares valued at $82.08 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.86 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $50.82 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $65.89 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is 27.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $48.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.84% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.08, the stock is 15.33% and 24.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 61.28% off its SMA200. SGH registered 42.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.18.

The stock witnessed a 16.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.69%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 1754 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2671.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.81% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $295.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marten Alan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Marten Alan sold 3,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $47.85 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Kim KiWan (EVP & Pres. EM) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $42.91 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45185.0 shares of the SGH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Marten Alan (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 115,666 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 64.17% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.05.