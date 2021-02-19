SMTC Corporation (SMTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

42 institutions hold shares in SMTC Corporation (SMTX), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.65% while institutional investors hold 42.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.22M, and float is at 16.50M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 37.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $7.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the SMTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $2.17 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $2.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.31 million.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) is 18.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -0.22% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71343.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 49.04% off its SMA200. SMTX registered 69.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.49%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 0.46% over the month.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) has around 2805 employees, a market worth around $166.78M and $375.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.94% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMTC Corporation (SMTX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMTC Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $101.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at SMTC Corporation (SMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 53.06% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 15.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.