SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Volatility At 5.72%, Should You Add A Position?

144 institutions hold shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), with 6.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.74% while institutional investors hold 90.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.15M, and float is at 38.34M with Short Float at 8.15%. Institutions hold 78.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.41 million shares valued at $353.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the SWTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 7.28 million shares valued at $347.1 million to account for 14.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.48 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $165.95 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $244.97 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) is 18.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.50 and a high of $96.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $88.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.18% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.79% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.67, the stock is 0.13% and 10.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 56.59% off its SMA200. SWTX registered 160.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.38%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 339.33% and -11.20% from its 52-week high.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $11.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.60% this year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edris Badreddin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Edris Badreddin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $84.07 per share for a total of $2.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Smith L. Mary (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $78.70 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Islam Saqib (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,199 shares at an average price of $78.75 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,222,997 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX).