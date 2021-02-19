StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Volatility At 5.37%, Should You Add A Position?

28 institutions hold shares in StealthGas Inc. (GASS), with 7.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.69% while institutional investors hold 73.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.86M, and float is at 30.03M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 58.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glendon Capital Management, LP with over 6.5 million shares valued at $19.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.17% of the GASS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 3.52 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redwood Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.42 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $7.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $5.41 million.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is 33.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GASS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 9.82% and 19.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99561.0 and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 21.57% off its SMA200. GASS registered 7.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7866 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5699.

The stock witnessed a 14.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.24%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $118.50M and $142.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 4.43. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.28% and -5.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StealthGas Inc. (GASS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StealthGas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $33.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StealthGas Inc. (GASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading -33.55% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -7.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.49.