Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) on Track to Reach $11.75 in a Year

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is 4.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $14.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.16% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.32, the stock is 4.54% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36120.0 and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 26.10% off its SMA200. SCM registered -23.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.53%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 41.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.48. Distance from 52-week low is 177.48% and -24.36% from its 52-week high.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $13.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.02% while institutional investors hold 18.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 16.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Confluence Investment Management Llc with over 0.39 million shares valued at $4.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the SCM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.24 million shares valued at $2.06 million to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.23 million shares representing 1.20% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.93% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $1.58 million.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by D’Angelo Dean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that D’Angelo Dean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.85 per share for a total of $54250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Ladd Robert T. (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $8.11 per share for $81135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the SCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, D’Angelo Dean (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.12 for $40587.0. The insider now directly holds 183,218 shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM).