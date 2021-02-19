Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is 4.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.34 and a high of $409.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDY stock was last observed hovering at around $403.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.27% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.22% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $405.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $408.51, the stock is 6.24% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 18.81% off its SMA200. TDY registered 3.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $381.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $351.55.

The stock witnessed a 5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.51%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has around 11790 employees, a market worth around $15.14B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.49 and Fwd P/E is 31.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.13% and -0.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.59 with sales reaching $788.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Top Institutional Holders

648 institutions hold shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), with 571.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 90.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.80M, and float is at 36.39M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 89.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.74 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.86% of the TDY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.86 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.36 million shares representing 9.10% and valued at over $1.32 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $543.7 million.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEHRABIAN ROBERT, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MEHRABIAN ROBERT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $366.05 per share for a total of $3.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that DAHLBERG KENNETH C (Director) sold a total of 5,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $366.69 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17652.0 shares of the TDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, AUSTIN ROXANNE S (Director) disposed off 1,266 shares at an average price of $383.47 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 7,305 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.22% down over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 51.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 77.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.