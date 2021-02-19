TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) is 37.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.24 and a high of $81.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFII stock was last observed hovering at around $70.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $84.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.56% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $71.10, the stock is 3.09% and 20.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 56.38% off its SMA200. TFII registered 99.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.85.

The stock witnessed a 38.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.22%, and is -11.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 366.54% and -12.72% from its 52-week high.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFI International Inc. (TFII) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFI International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021..

TFI International Inc. (TFII) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in TFI International Inc. (TFII), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.00% while institutional investors hold 56.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.36M, and float is at 88.69M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 53.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.27 million shares valued at $271.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the TFII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 3.59 million shares valued at $150.07 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 3.03 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $126.65 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $100.12 million.

TFI International Inc. (TFII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 99.89% up over the past 12 months. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is 31.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.