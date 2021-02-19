These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Affinity Bancshares Inc. (AFBI)

Affinity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $12.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is 2.04% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3580.0 and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 23.96% off its SMA200. AFBI registered -16.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.53.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.09%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Affinity Bancshares Inc. (AFBI) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $171.74M and $26.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.46% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Affinity Bancshares Inc. (AFBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affinity Bancshares Inc. (AFBI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.30% this year.

Affinity Bancshares Inc. (AFBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.87M, and float is at 2.03M with Short Float at 2.30%.