These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $10.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is 14.30% and 10.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.20% off its SMA200. CLEU registered a gain of 25.87% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9995 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1121.

The stock witnessed a 25.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.08%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.41% over the week and 12.96% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $19.16M and $5.65M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.79% and -54.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.18% while institutional investors hold 0.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.37M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 0.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 16962.0 shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the CLEU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 514.0 shares valued at $3161.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.