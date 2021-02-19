These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B)

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE: AKO-B) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $17.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKO-B stock was last observed hovering at around $16.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 1.26% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17479.0 and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.36% off its SMA200. AKO-B registered 3.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.11.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.09%, and is 8.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) has around 16167 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.12 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.58% and -7.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) Analyst Forecasts

Embotelladora Andina S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $643.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B), with institutional investors hold 3.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.76M, and float is at 58.33M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 3.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.26 million shares valued at $16.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.09% of the AKO-B Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $9.76 million to account for 13.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.16 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $2.05 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.12% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.59 million.