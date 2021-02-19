These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GWB) is 25.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.42% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is 5.01% and 16.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 60.76% off its SMA200. GWB registered -14.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.41.

The stock witnessed a 9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.95%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $477.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.09. Distance from 52-week low is 141.80% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.40%).

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $117.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -518.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB), with 264.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 101.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.12M, and float is at 54.84M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 101.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.88 million shares valued at $164.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the GWB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.63 million shares valued at $70.07 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.74 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $59.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $42.13 million.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNIERIEM KARLYN M, the company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that KNIERIEM KARLYN M bought 220 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $13.57 per share for a total of $2985.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1219.0 shares.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that BORRECCO MARK CHARLES (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $12.93 per share for $34911.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2700.0 shares of the GWB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, STRAKA DONALD J (General Counsel and Secretary) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $13.24 for $9268.0. The insider now directly holds 1,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB).

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 9.46% up over the past 12 months. Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) is 7.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.