These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR)

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAR) is 3.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $10.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $10.38, the stock is 2.44% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.45% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% in the last 1 month, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.32% and -1.33% from its 52-week high.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) Top Institutional Holders