These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.51 and a high of $61.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.69% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.44% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.22, the stock is -4.60% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. HUBG registered -2.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.28.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.20%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.51% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hub Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $947.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in Hub Group Inc. (HUBG), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.17% while institutional investors hold 100.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.18M, and float is at 32.43M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 96.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares valued at $338.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.72% of the HUBG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.23 million shares valued at $162.07 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.66 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $133.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $60.93 million.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REAVES CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REAVES CHARLES R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $56.50 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59351.0 shares.

Hub Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that REAVES CHARLES R (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $52.84 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63351.0 shares of the HUBG stock.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is 23.68% higher over the past 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is 24.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.