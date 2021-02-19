These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Korn Ferry (KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is 26.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $56.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KFY stock was last observed hovering at around $56.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.05% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -49.05% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.15, the stock is 8.45% and 18.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 57.73% off its SMA200. KFY registered 32.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.54.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.73%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Korn Ferry (KFY) has around 8198 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 193.51 and Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.11% and -2.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Korn Ferry (KFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Korn Ferry (KFY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Korn Ferry is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $424.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.10% year-over-year.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Korn Ferry (KFY), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 98.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.23M, and float is at 52.71M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 96.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.25 million shares valued at $358.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the KFY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $161.17 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.53 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $102.39 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $113.66 million.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Korn Ferry (KFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAHEEN GEORGE T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAHEEN GEORGE T sold 13,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $40.84 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42680.0 shares.

Korn Ferry disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that BURNISON GARY D (CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $28.63 per share for $14317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the KFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, BURNISON GARY D (CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $28.32 for $14158.0. The insider now directly holds 520,900 shares of Korn Ferry (KFY).

Korn Ferry (KFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is 16.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.