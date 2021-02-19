These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) is 8.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is 8.49% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 3.08% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.18.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% in the last 1 month, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.33% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $95.80M and $8.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.80. Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -79.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.50%).

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 246.30% this year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.24% while institutional investors hold 26.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.94M, and float is at 14.13M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 18.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Larson Financial Group LLC with over 2200.0 shares valued at $10780.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the OCG Shares outstanding.