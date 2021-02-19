These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.52 and a high of $41.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAPT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.18% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.91% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.80, the stock is -4.85% and -7.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.10% off its SMA200. RAPT registered -36.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.66%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $482.33M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.21% and -52.70% from its 52-week high.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $1.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), with 845.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 90.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.45M, and float is at 23.70M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 5.63 million shares valued at $181.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.93% of the RAPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.63 million shares valued at $84.62 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.6 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $51.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $27.33 million.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO WILLIAM, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that HO WILLIAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $21.81 per share for a total of $21810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67445.0 shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Brockstedt Dirk G. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 9,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $21.22 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19812.0 shares of the RAPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, HO WILLIAM (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $19.99 for $19990.0. The insider now directly holds 66,414 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT).