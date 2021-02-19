These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for USD Partners LP (USDP)

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) is 43.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is -4.18% and 15.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65810.0 and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 38.08% off its SMA200. USDP registered -52.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6489.

The stock witnessed a 14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.44%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.00% and -52.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

USD Partners LP (USDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USD Partners LP (USDP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USD Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $34.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in USD Partners LP (USDP), with 13.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.85% while institutional investors hold 67.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.84M, and float is at 6.14M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 33.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.82 million shares valued at $2.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the USDP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Evergreen Capital Management Llc with 0.54 million shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $1.18 million.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at USD Partners LP (USDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENSON KEITH, the company’s SEE REMARKS. SEC filings show that BENSON KEITH sold 2,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $4.96 per share for a total of $14091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

USD Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that BENSON KEITH (SEE REMARKS) sold a total of 5,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $4.88 per share for $27411.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the USDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, BENSON KEITH (SEE REMARKS) disposed off 10,032 shares at an average price of $4.84 for $48555.0. The insider now directly holds 123,644 shares of USD Partners LP (USDP).

USD Partners LP (USDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading 20.34% up over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 12.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.