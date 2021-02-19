Things appear to be looking up for AAR Corp. (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.09% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.66, the stock is 5.06% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 57.67% off its SMA200. AIR registered -14.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.69.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.01%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

AAR Corp. (AIR) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.30. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.64% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

AAR Corp. (AIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AAR Corp. (AIR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AAR Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $412.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year.

AAR Corp. (AIR) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in AAR Corp. (AIR), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.45% while institutional investors hold 95.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.90M, and float is at 33.64M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 90.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.44 million shares valued at $196.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the AIR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 million shares valued at $61.75 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.04 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $110.02 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.86% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $52.16 million.

AAR Corp. (AIR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at AAR Corp. (AIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STORCH DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STORCH DAVID P sold 29,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $38.91 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

AAR Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Anderson Anthony (Director) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $38.03 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20964.0 shares of the AIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Holmes John McClain III (President & CEO) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $35.88 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 123,298 shares of AAR Corp. (AIR).

AAR Corp. (AIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.22% down over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -39.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.