Things appear to be looking up for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) is 23.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACEV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $12.58, the stock is 11.23% and 16.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 21.91% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.27.

The stock witnessed a 14.47% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.37%, and is 13.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.04% and -6.81% from its 52-week high.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV), with institutional investors hold 35.71% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 35.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $14.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.52% of the ACEV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Weiss Asset Management LP with 1.35 million shares valued at $13.13 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $11.7 million, while Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $8.78 million.