Things appear to be looking up for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) is 4.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.04 and a high of $68.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTR stock was last observed hovering at around $62.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.11% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -45.31% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.03, the stock is -1.14% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 32.52% off its SMA200. ALTR registered 59.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $460.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 276.15. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.89% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altair Engineering Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $115.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 98.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.31M, and float is at 42.39M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 96.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.29 million shares valued at $249.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.91% of the ALTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Matrix Capital Management with 4.14 million shares valued at $173.66 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.75 million shares representing 8.66% and valued at over $157.22 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 7.97% of the shares totaling 3.45 million with a market value of $144.76 million.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Insider Activity

A total of 244 insider transactions have happened at Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 158 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scapa James Ralph, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Scapa James Ralph sold 32,121 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $62.56 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Altair Engineering Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that James R. Scapa Declaration of (10% Owner) sold a total of 18,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $62.52 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Morof Howard N (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $63.51 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 293,555 shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -1.37% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 57.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.51.