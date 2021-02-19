Things appear to be looking up for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is 98.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTBR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.35% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 93.35% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.38, the stock is 9.89% and 48.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -7.61% at the moment leaves the stock 75.49% off its SMA200. LTBR registered 109.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.52.

The stock witnessed a 43.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.07%, and is -8.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 15.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 390.06% and -21.90% from its 52-week high.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightbridge Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR), with 225.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 3.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.63M, and float is at 5.59M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 3.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86118.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.53% of the LTBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 17060.0 shares valued at $71140.0 to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 13414.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $55936.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 10050.0 with a market value of $42511.0.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.