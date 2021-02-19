Things appear to be looking up for Ryder System Inc. (R)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is 3.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.62 and a high of $70.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The R stock was last observed hovering at around $64.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.92% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.58% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.97, the stock is -3.43% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 32.42% off its SMA200. R registered 61.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.41.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is -7.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Ryder System Inc. (R) has around 39900 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $8.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.01. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.80% and -8.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Ryder System Inc. (R) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryder System Inc. (R) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryder System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $2.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in Ryder System Inc. (R), with 368.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 90.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.89M, and float is at 52.55M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 90.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares valued at $337.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the R Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.79 million shares valued at $202.13 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.08 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $190.27 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $183.16 million.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Ryder System Inc. (R) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JONES KAREN M., the company’s EVP & Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that JONES KAREN M. sold 1,413 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $34.80 per share for a total of $49172.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6246.0 shares.

Ryder System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that SMITH E FOLLIN (Director) sold a total of 2,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $34.20 per share for $74998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34624.0 shares of the R stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Nieto Luis P Jr (Director) disposed off 4,149 shares at an average price of $32.55 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 24,708 shares of Ryder System Inc. (R).

Ryder System Inc. (R): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) that is trading -2.27% down over the past 12 months. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is 33.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.