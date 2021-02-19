Things appear to be looking up for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) is 2.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $33.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIBN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.28% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.63, the stock is -1.50% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 37.26% off its SMA200. SIBN registered 46.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.88.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.37%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $992.11M and $71.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 325.42% and -8.43% from its 52-week high.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SI-BONE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $22.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.50% while institutional investors hold 84.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.36M, and float is at 30.04M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 82.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.24 million shares valued at $67.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.93% of the SIBN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 1.99 million shares valued at $47.09 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 1.37 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $32.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $28.83 million.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRANCIS LAURA, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that FRANCIS LAURA sold 1,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $31.05 per share for a total of $49777.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

SI-BONE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that RECUPERO ANTHONY J (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $31.05 per share for $49466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SIBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, DUNN JEFFREY W (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 3,507 shares at an average price of $31.05 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 337,103 shares of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN).