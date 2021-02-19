THR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Now

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) is 11.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.98 and a high of $21.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.50, the stock is 8.81% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 23.97% off its SMA200. THR registered -17.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.83%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $579.43M and $291.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.35% and -18.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $71.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR), with 618.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 103.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.18M, and float is at 32.56M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 101.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.6 million shares valued at $40.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the THR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 3.25 million shares valued at $50.72 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.97 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $33.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.72% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $32.49 million.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NESSER JOHN T III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NESSER JOHN T III bought 902 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.20 per share for a total of $14612.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Thames Bruce (President & CEO) bought a total of 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $11.06 per share for $89586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the THR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, NESSER JOHN T III (Director) acquired 326 shares at an average price of $14.74 for $4805.0. The insider now directly holds 29,500 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR).

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fluor Corporation (FLR) that is trading 17.21% up over the past 12 months. Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) is 2.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.