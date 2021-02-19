Tredegar Corporation (TG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.42% Change This Year

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is -10.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.96, the stock is -2.24% and -4.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 20.52% off its SMA200. TG registered 4.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.05%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $505.95M and $795.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.81% and -16.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tredegar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $845.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Tredegar Corporation (TG), with 7.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.88% while institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.44M, and float is at 25.82M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 67.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.09 million shares valued at $68.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the TG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 2.93 million shares valued at $48.98 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.85 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $42.45 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.94% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $39.55 million.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.

Tredegar Corporation (TG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading 30.32% up over the past 12 months. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) is 307.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.