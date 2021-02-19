Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

790 institutions hold shares in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL), with 533.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 96.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.26M, and float is at 39.81M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.5 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.15% of the TYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.48 million shares valued at $1.96 billion to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.74 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $604.95 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $548.48 million.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is 7.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $247.22 and a high of $475.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TYL stock was last observed hovering at around $469.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.42% off the consensus price target high of $520.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.24% lower than the price target low of $395.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $470.99, the stock is 7.82% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 23.52% off its SMA200. TYL registered 42.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $433.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $395.29.

The stock witnessed a 11.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.73%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) has around 5511 employees, a market worth around $18.64B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 100.40 and Fwd P/E is 72.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.51% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyler Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $288.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE H LYNN JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MOORE H LYNN JR sold 5,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $450.00 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64262.0 shares.

Tyler Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that MARR JOHN S JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 10,747 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $445.51 per share for $4.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92753.0 shares of the TYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, MOORE H LYNN JR (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $447.10 for $4.47 million. The insider now directly holds 64,262 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 98.61% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -1.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.