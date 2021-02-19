UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

392 institutions hold shares in UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.41% while institutional investors hold 85.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.80M, and float is at 59.73M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 83.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.37 million shares valued at $520.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.32% of the UFPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.51 million shares valued at $367.9 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.61 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $204.2 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $156.71 million.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is 6.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $64.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.77% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.02% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.37, the stock is 0.05% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.09% off its SMA200. UFPI registered 18.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.85%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.51 and Fwd P/E is 15.29. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.53% and -7.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBSTER PATRICK M, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that WEBSTER PATRICK M sold 30,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $55.48 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that WEBSTER PATRICK M (President and COO) sold a total of 28,709 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $61.09 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, CURRIE WILLIAM G (Director) disposed off 3,285 shares at an average price of $61.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 140,440 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).