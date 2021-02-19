UTSI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Now

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) is 53.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 7.94% and 26.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 41.58% off its SMA200. UTSI registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8391 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3742.

The stock witnessed a 11.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.20%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $78.74M and $40.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.91% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -59.40% in year-over-year returns.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI), with 25.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.60% while institutional investors hold 13.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.69M, and float is at 10.96M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 3.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.32 million shares valued at $1.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.70% of the UTSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 22798.0 shares valued at $24507.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 21825.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $23461.0, while Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 15755.0 with a market value of $27098.0.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is trading 96.01% up over the past 12 months. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is 210.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.