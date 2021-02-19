VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is -10.51% and 5.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -6.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.71% off its SMA200. VRME registered -33.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4567 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7034.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.48%, and is -17.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $24.84M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.96% and -37.86% from its 52-week high.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VerifyMe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in VerifyMe Inc. (VRME), with 716.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.79% while institutional investors hold 4.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.49M, and float is at 4.88M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 3.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 68800.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the VRME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SFE Investment Counsel with 65328.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC which holds 38627.0 shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 21189.0 with a market value of $68228.0.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.