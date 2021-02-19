Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) Is Up 8.43% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE: WD) is 8.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.55 and a high of $105.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WD stock was last observed hovering at around $101.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.91% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.87% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.78, the stock is 7.99% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 56.47% off its SMA200. WD registered 32.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.89.

The stock witnessed a 12.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $916.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.16 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.44% and -5.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.94 with sales reaching $248.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.18% while institutional investors hold 85.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.56M, and float is at 28.74M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 78.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.52 million shares valued at $415.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the WD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.71 million shares valued at $196.53 million to account for 11.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.58 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $83.67 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $93.57 million.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Howard W III, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Smith Howard W III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $83.13 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Smith Howard W III (President) sold a total of 8,458 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $92.01 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the WD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Smith Howard W III (President) disposed off 8,586 shares at an average price of $81.28 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 178,871 shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD).

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 48.35% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.