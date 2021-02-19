What should you know before buying stock in Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is 13.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -876.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -876.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.76, the stock is 2.65% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57653.0 and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 73.11% off its SMA200. HZN registered 186.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.69%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $229.26M and $627.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 713.33% and -11.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $209.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Horizon Global Corporation (HZN), with 5.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 53.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.94M, and float is at 21.01M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 42.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.71 million shares valued at $27.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.97% of the HZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 2.2 million shares valued at $18.91 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.87 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $4.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $3.92 million.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pollick Matthew, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Pollick Matthew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $6.93 per share for a total of $69300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29104.0 shares.

Horizon Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that KENNEDY JOHN C (Director) bought a total of 10,415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $6.24 per share for $64990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the HZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Pollick Matthew (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $31250.0. The insider now directly holds 46,254 shares of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN).

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) that is trading 3.37% up over the past 12 months. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is 13.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.