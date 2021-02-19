What should you know before buying stock in PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL)

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) is 3.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $9.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWFL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.18% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is -1.07% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 27.21% off its SMA200. PWFL registered -2.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.44%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $269.43M and $119.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 81.26. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.75% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PowerFleet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $28.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.30% in year-over-year returns.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.54% while institutional investors hold 61.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.14M, and float is at 27.36M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 56.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 2.1 million shares valued at $11.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the PWFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.85 million shares valued at $13.78 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Run Capital LP which holds 1.54 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $8.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $7.99 million.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahlab David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mahlab David sold 2,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $17726.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

PowerFleet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Mahlab David (Director) sold a total of 17,936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $6.02 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the PWFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Mahlab David (Director) disposed off 29,272 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 370,162 shares of PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL).