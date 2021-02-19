What should you know before buying stock in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is 7.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is 3.57% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46517.0 and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 19.53% off its SMA200. EDF registered -34.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.37.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.28%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -35.30% from its 52-week high.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Analyst Forecasts

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), with institutional investors hold 13.25% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 13.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.80% of the EDF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 78762.0 with a market value of $0.64 million.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCLENDON HEATH B, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that MCLENDON HEATH B bought 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $1486.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5361.0 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that CRAIGE JAMES E (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 10,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $6.77 per share for $69338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11613.0 shares of the EDF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, CRAIGE JAMES E (Executive Vice President) acquired 1,052 shares at an average price of $6.79 for $7143.0. The insider now directly holds 1,369 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF).