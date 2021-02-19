What should you know before buying stock in TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $35.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.71% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.50, the stock is -4.02% and -7.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 29.62% off its SMA200. TA registered 82.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.68.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.59%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $439.55M and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.48 and Fwd P/E is 27.26. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 435.39% and -18.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.93% while institutional investors hold 56.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.78M, and float is at 12.32M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 49.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $25.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.02% of the TA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SCW Capital Management, LP with 0.73 million shares valued at $14.19 million to account for 5.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $13.19 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $11.5 million.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PORTNOY ADAM D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 104,738 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

TravelCenters of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that GILMORE BARBARA D. (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $8.53 per share for $17050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the TA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Crage Peter J (Exec. VP, CFO and Treasurer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.89 for $12890.0. The insider now directly holds 16,200 shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA).