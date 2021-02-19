Which institution holds the most shares in I-Mab (IMAB)

58 institutions hold shares in I-Mab (IMAB), with 540.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 15.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.96M, and float is at 22.91M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 15.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $70.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.20% of the IMAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 1.34 million shares valued at $63.02 million to account for 18.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited which holds 1.19 million shares representing 16.07% and valued at over $56.0 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 15.93% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $55.5 million.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is 20.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $65.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $57.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.78% off the consensus price target high of $78.91 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.68% lower than the price target low of $51.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.99, the stock is 0.75% and 15.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 55.81% off its SMA200. IMAB registered 435.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.36.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.08%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

I-Mab (IMAB) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 440.19% and -13.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.60%).

I-Mab (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -268.60% this year.