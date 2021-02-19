Which institution holds the most shares in Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA)

241 institutions hold shares in Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.11% while institutional investors hold 90.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.30M, and float is at 33.60M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 84.34% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.25 million shares valued at $107.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.63% of the KELYA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.41 million shares valued at $58.13 million to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.95 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $50.34 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $37.1 million.

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KELYA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.42% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.43, the stock is -1.50% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. KELYA registered 8.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.51.

The stock witnessed a -3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is -5.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $827.01M and $4.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.68% and -11.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kelly Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 401.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larkin Terrence B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Larkin Terrence B sold 7,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $21.51 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31836.0 shares.

Kelly Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Acosta Janis N (VP, Interim General Counsel) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $14.04 per share for $35096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4128.0 shares of the KELYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Corona George S (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $12.67 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 137,002 shares of Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA).

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 0.77% up over the past 12 months. Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.68.