Which institution holds the most shares in Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

97 institutions hold shares in Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), with 12.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.56% while institutional investors hold 102.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.53M, and float is at 18.38M with Short Float at 9.86%. Institutions hold 61.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.67 million shares valued at $156.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the MORF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with 2.98 million shares valued at $81.41 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 2.84 million shares representing 9.12% and valued at over $77.64 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 8.50% of the shares totaling 2.65 million with a market value of $72.33 million.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) is 4.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MORF stock was last observed hovering at around $36.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.18% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.73% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.91, the stock is -0.98% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 27.51% off its SMA200. MORF registered 150.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.54.

The stock witnessed a 15.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.41%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $38.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.63% and -14.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morphic Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $6.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 169.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2,088.00% in year-over-year returns.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Insider Activity

A total of 200 insider transactions have happened at Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 173 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Omega Fund V, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 6,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $36.58 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.63 million shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Omega Fund V, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 2,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $37.71 per share for $89153.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the MORF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Omega Fund V, L.P. (Director) disposed off 4,005 shares at an average price of $37.76 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,633,496 shares of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF).