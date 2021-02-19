Which institution holds the most shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

74 institutions hold shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.45% while institutional investors hold 24.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.80M, and float is at 16.44M with Short Float at 6.99%. Institutions hold 20.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bulldog Investors, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $5.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.36% of the SSSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 0.4 million shares valued at $4.36 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oppenheimer & Company Inc. which holds 0.38 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $4.14 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $3.54 million.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) is 4.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $15.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSSS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.62, the stock is -6.34% and -0.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 24.09% off its SMA200. SSSS registered 111.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -7.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.41%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $274.44M and $1.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.98. Distance from 52-week low is 282.52% and -14.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klein Mark D, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Klein Mark D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $11580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

SuRo Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Klein Mark D (CEO and President) bought a total of 1,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $11.41 per share for $17971.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the SSSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Klein Mark D (CEO and President) acquired 17,109 shares at an average price of $10.57 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 286,675 shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS).