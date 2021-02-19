Which institution holds the most shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)

213 institutions hold shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE), with 13.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.97% while institutional investors hold 84.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.61M, and float is at 81.23M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 71.72% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.66 million shares valued at $120.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the TPRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.0 million shares valued at $55.63 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 5.59 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $38.87 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 5.57 million with a market value of $38.71 million.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) is 2.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is -0.82% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock 15.25% off its SMA200. TPRE registered -12.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.83.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $943.51M and $763.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.87% and -12.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2 with sales reaching $82.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mahmud Medhi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mahmud Medhi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24376.0 shares.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Coleman Christopher S. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.11 per share for $71100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the TPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Brenden Justin J. (Chief Reserving Actuary) acquired 14,026 shares at an average price of $7.01 for $98322.0. The insider now directly holds 147,039 shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -17.10% down over the past 12 months. Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) is 238.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.