Which institution holds the most shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (UI)

259 institutions hold shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), with 56.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.65% while institutional investors hold 82.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.82M, and float is at 6.52M with Short Float at 14.20%. Institutions hold 8.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.67 million shares valued at $187.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.07% of the UI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.56 million shares valued at $92.67 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $78.65 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $112.96 million.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) is 21.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.01 and a high of $362.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UI stock was last observed hovering at around $346.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.0% off its average median price target of $210.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.36% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -160.83% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $339.08, the stock is 8.00% and 19.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86730.0 and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 60.37% off its SMA200. UI registered 131.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $227.33.

The stock witnessed a 34.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.17%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) has around 1021 employees, a market worth around $21.45B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.11 and Fwd P/E is 32.11. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.23% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (114.40%).

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ubiquiti Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.5 with sales reaching $463.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGE RONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEGE RONALD sold 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $347.83 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ubiquiti Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that SEGE RONALD (Director) sold a total of 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $254.48 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, SEGE RONALD (Director) disposed off 1,584 shares at an average price of $161.74 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (UI).