Which institution holds the most shares in WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)

253 institutions hold shares in WesBanco Inc. (WSBC), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 63.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.22M, and float is at 65.36M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 61.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.76 million shares valued at $123.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the WSBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.16 million shares valued at $154.67 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.65 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $99.42 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $72.98 million.

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is 2.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $34.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.93% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.58, the stock is -0.38% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.45% off its SMA200. WSBC registered -10.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.37.

The stock witnessed a -3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.52%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) has around 2705 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $541.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.14% and -12.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WesBanco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $121.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dargusch Jonathan D, the company’s EVP – Wealth Management. SEC filings show that Dargusch Jonathan D sold 2,164 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $31.11 per share for a total of $67311.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21694.0 shares.

WesBanco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that STEMLER KERRY M (Director) bought a total of 233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $29.96 per share for $6981.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14203.0 shares of the WSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, STEMLER KERRY M (Director) acquired 267 shares at an average price of $30.07 for $8029.0. The insider now directly holds 98,286 shares of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -6.28% down over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is 8.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.3.