Which Institutions Own Shares In AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)?

330 institutions hold shares in AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), with 835.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 92.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.08M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 89.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.33 million shares valued at $86.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.44% of the ASIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $25.2 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Towle & Company which holds 1.54 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $19.78 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $15.69 million.

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is 33.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $30.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASIX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -32.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.59, the stock is 11.37% and 20.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 70.83% off its SMA200. ASIX registered 36.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.25.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.99%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) has around 1520 employees, a market worth around $741.86M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.90% and -12.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdvanSix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $292M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gramm Christopher, the company’s Controller. SEC filings show that Gramm Christopher sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $25.46 per share for a total of $5092.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39361.0 shares.

AdvanSix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Gramm Christopher (Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $20.30 per share for $4060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39561.0 shares of the ASIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Gramm Christopher (Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $17.33 for $3466.0. The insider now directly holds 39,761 shares of AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX).