Which Institutions Own Shares In Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)?

236 institutions hold shares in Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW), with 504.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.05% while institutional investors hold 94.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 16.07M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $96.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the CLW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.66 million shares valued at $63.15 million to account for 10.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.38 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $52.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $40.05 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is 8.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $45.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLW stock was last observed hovering at around $42.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.80, the stock is -1.21% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 12.50% off its SMA200. CLW registered 46.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.48.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.12%, and is -7.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has around 3290 employees, a market worth around $672.79M and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.07 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.43% and -10.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $449.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gadd Michael S, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Gadd Michael S sold 7,586 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $37.26 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68851.0 shares.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading 12.04% up over the past 12 months. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is -8.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.