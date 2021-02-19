Which Institutions Own Shares In GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)?

82 institutions hold shares in GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), with 6.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.51% while institutional investors hold 46.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.72M, and float is at 16.17M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 34.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.16 million shares valued at $6.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.89% of the GSIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.95 million shares valued at $5.35 million to account for 3.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Roumell Asset Management LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $5.05 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $6.6 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) is 3.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 1.50% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70432.0 and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.61% off its SMA200. GSIT registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.73.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.98%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $186.23M and $28.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.47% and -12.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $7.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shu Lee-Lean, the company’s President, CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Shu Lee-Lean sold 13,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $8.01 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.

GSI Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Yau Robert (VP, Engin., Sect. & Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the GSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Schirle Douglas (CFO) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $6.09 for $24360.0. The insider now directly holds 54,625 shares of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading 154.24% up over the past 12 months. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is 33.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.