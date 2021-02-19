Which Institutions Own Shares In Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)?

2 institutions hold shares in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.96% while institutional investors hold 29.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.04M, and float is at 4.85M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 14.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 100000.0 shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.04% of the IKT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 18800.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) is 13.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $11.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IKT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $7.81, the stock is 9.74% and 6.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% In the last 1 month and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $78.41M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.03% and -33.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (139.00%).

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.50% this year.