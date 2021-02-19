Which Institutions Own Shares In LivaNova PLC (LIVN)?

287 institutions hold shares in LivaNova PLC (LIVN), with 256.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 102.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.65M, and float is at 48.34M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 102.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.21 million shares valued at $411.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the LIVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 3.96 million shares valued at $261.97 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $173.58 million, while Maverick Capital Ltd. holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $83.56 million.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) is 7.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.40 and a high of $77.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $71.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.66% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.17% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.50, the stock is 6.32% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 32.36% off its SMA200. LIVN registered 2.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.17.

The stock witnessed a 7.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.98%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $952.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.11. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.07% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivaNova PLC (LIVN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivaNova PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $268.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at LivaNova PLC (LIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novak Alfred J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Novak Alfred J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $46.71 per share for a total of $46713.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10570.0 shares.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) that is trading -15.90% down over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 51.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.9.