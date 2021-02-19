Which Institutions Own Shares In Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST)?

101 institutions hold shares in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.58% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.80M, and float is at 23.34M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 92.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.93 million shares valued at $125.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.91% of the OYST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invus Financial Advisors, LLC with 2.77 million shares valued at $58.44 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 1.92 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $40.61 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $30.12 million.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) is 35.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.24 and a high of $41.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OYST stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.96% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.07% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.59, the stock is 17.05% and 25.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 7.77% off its SMA200. OYST registered -27.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a 33.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.36%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.43% and -38.14% from its 52-week high.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.20% this year.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snisarenko John, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Snisarenko John bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $25.97 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.