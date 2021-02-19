Which Institutions Own Shares In The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)?

228 institutions hold shares in The Andersons Inc. (ANDE), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.73% while institutional investors hold 80.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.96M, and float is at 30.79M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 75.33% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.77 million shares valued at $116.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.46% of the ANDE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.38 million shares valued at $64.7 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.46 million shares representing 7.47% and valued at over $47.24 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $22.22 million.

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is 0.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $29.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANDE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.95% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is -3.35% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -10.24% at the moment leaves the stock 29.21% off its SMA200. ANDE registered 21.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.58.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.31%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has around 2247 employees, a market worth around $819.19M and $7.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.85. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.30% and -15.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Andersons Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanchett Valerie M, the company’s Vice President, Human Resource. SEC filings show that Blanchett Valerie M sold 346 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $17.72 per share for a total of $6131.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14525.0 shares.

The Andersons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Blanchett Valerie M (Vice President, Human Resource) sold a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $13.77 per share for $7160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14871.0 shares of the ANDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Mullin Patrick S. (Director) acquired 17,513 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 39,299 shares of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) that is trading 36.84% up over the past 12 months. Universal Corporation (UVV) is 3.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.